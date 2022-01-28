Maybe there won’t, God willing, be a new war in eastern Europe. But the Biden administration, ferociously devoted to a future without fossil fuels, is preparing by asking more of the U.S. energy industry it has relentlessly criticized.
On Day One a year ago, the new president canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, killing thousands of good union jobs for its construction and further limiting America’s energy options.
The administration was equally eager to starve future energy production by limiting leasing in the Gulf of Mexico, although the courts stepped in and found that the Biden folks had not justified their actions. But there’s still a slo-mo attitude to leasing, as well as almost anything else related to oil and gas production.
Not to mention safe distribution, as Keystone and other pipelines are by far the safest way to transport fuels of all sorts.
What a difference a potential European war makes: The administration is now reaching out to energy producers in this country to fill a gap if a conflict would cut off Russia’s energy sales to our allies.
We think that’s great, if Louisiana’s producers of cleaner-burning natural gas can ship to Europe in a crisis situation. Maybe our export terminals for liquefied natural gas will get more permanent customers out of the deal.
There are parallels with Russia’s aggression today and the crises of the 1930s, but here’s another one. President Franklin Roosevelt was elected to cure the Great Depression but he had to pivot to become Dr. Win-the-War in that time.
Maybe Joe Biden is going to learn something about energy economics, but we hope the lesson won’t be that drastic.