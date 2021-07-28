It’s open season on public libraries, from shortsighted politicians of left and the right.
There can hardly be anything more detrimental to long-term growth in our communities than cutting library budgets.
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge’s Metro Council will take up a proposed millage change, for the Oct. 9 ballot, that would reduce the budget of the state’s finest public library system.
Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson proposes reallocating about $5.7 million in property taxes meant for the library system and also for mosquito control so the city-parish can instead use the money to improve its antiquated flood protections.
That is, of course, a drop in the bucket — almost literally — compared to what is needed to be spent to effectively improve Baton Rouge’s drainage system.
The council should have better judgment. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been silent on the matter. We hope she’ll consult with her friend LaToya Cantrell on the political wisdom of cutting libraries.
Cantrell proposed a library cut in New Orleans last year, and voters handed the mayor a resounding defeat.
In Lafayette, the public library is only seeking to hold on to its current millage. In political terms, the Republican administration of Mayor-President Josh Guillory is the polar opposite of Democrat Cantrell, but the library has been roiled in distracting culture-war disputes. Guillory has done more harm than good.
On all sides, we ask that public officials reflect on Louisiana’s vast educational deficiencies. Public libraries are fountains in our cultural wastelands and should be preserved, if not enhanced, for future generations.