Michelle Odinet’s attorney has confirmed it was the city court judge’s voice expressing vile, racist insults as she and other family members watched security video of a Black suspect accused of breaking into a family vehicle over the weekend.

That changes everything for Odinet, a White woman from Lafayette, who has sat on the bench — she's now taking unpaid leave — for the better part of a year.

For the good of the court and the people she purports to serve, she should resign.

The video was shared over social media; while voices were heard expressing racial slurs, faces were obscured by the camera view. With Odinet’s attorney now conceding his client was responsible for the racist remarks, any presumption of her innocence is gone.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and numerous other officials are part of a groundswell in favor of resignation.

People can make their own judgments about Odinet’s words and actions, but this holds true no matter their personal verdicts: She has lost the public’s confidence. No Black defendant can be certain that he or she would get a fair shake before this judge, and her previous decisions involving Black defendants demand review. So should her work with Black defendants as a public defender.

Odinet lacked her opponent’s experience in the election that put her on the bench, but she presented an interesting platform that, on its face, might have helped poor people who appeared before her. Now, anything she proposes would be taken with skepticism.

There are worse things for a judge than losing public office. There’s nothing worse for poor defendants than facing a court seemingly tilted against them.