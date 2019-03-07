We’re glad that Exxon-Mobil is moving ahead with a half-billion dollar expansion of its polyolefins plant in North Baton Rouge, a project expected to add 45 permanent company jobs, 20 permanent contractor jobs and create some 600 temporary construction jobs for the economy.
The project announcement comes amid ongoing debate about to what degree ExxonMobil and other companies should benefit from tax breaks through the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP. Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed reforms that give local governing bodies more say in approving the tax breaks. In January, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board denied Exxon two different tax exemptions on projects already completed at its local plants. The vote capped a vigorous — and ongoing — community discussion about whether such tax breaks are too generous, robbing local government of resources needed for basic services. Baton Rouge business leaders have touted the value of the tax breaks in helping the region compete for lucrative industrial projects.
The ITEP controversy in Baton Rouge has taken on the tone of a family argument, a reflection of Exxon’s deep ties in the community. The company is not only a longtime business presence in the city but a civic one, too. Exxon employees have for many years volunteered their time in local organizations and institutions and helped make Baton Rouge better. Even critics of tax breaks granted to Exxon acknowledge that.
That kind of goodwill can be the starting point for the kinds of constructive compromise that balance the needs of government with economic development. In the meantime, ExxonMobil’s decision to expand its local operations is a hopeful sign that a familiar corporate presence in the life of Baton Rouge will continue to be here for years to come.