Sometimes people in Louisiana forget that Southern University is more than a Baton Rouge campus.
The SU System includes Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge); Southern University Law Center (Baton Rouge); Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center (Baton Rouge); Southern University at New Orleans and Southern University Shreveport. It is a public, historically Black higher education system, the only such system in the nation.
Southern University’s newly selected president-chancellor, Dennis Shields, leads a Wisconsin higher education institution with three campuses, but when he joins Southern he’ll lead a system with five campuses.
Since 2010, Shields has been chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, a university with more than 6,700 students spread over the main campus in Platteville, UW-Platteville Richland and UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. His double-title, double-responsibility leadership role at Southern will include overseeing the well-known Baton Rouge campus, which has about 7,000 students. He’ll find the Southern Jaguars and Lady Jaguars playing basketball, football, softball and more. He’ll also find the nationally recognized marching band, the Human Jukebox. Shields will find the campus where his office sits is the base for a system that serves about 15,000.
Shields will succeed President-Chancellor Ray Belton, whose contract expires June 30. Belton, a Southern alumnus who led the Southern Shreveport campus before heading the system from Baton Rouge, announced last year that he would retire in 2022, stepping down as the 10th president of the Southern system and the first president-chancellor.
Shields doesn’t have a background with historically Black colleges and universities. He didn’t attend or graduate from an HBCU. He hasn’t worked on the faculty or in the administration at an HBCU. That means he’ll have some work to do to get to know Southern University’s system and to understand both HBCU culture and norms specific to Southern. Meanwhile, as the leader of one of the nation’s most important and prominent HBCUs, he’ll automatically become a part of ongoing national HBCU discussions.
Not all HBCU leaders have to come from HBCU backgrounds. Shields has a strong academic background and a diverse leadership resume. The Iowa native earned his bachelor’s degree at Graceland College and earned his law degree from the University of Iowa. He started his leadership journey as an assistant director of admissions at Iowa, and he held similar roles at the University of Michigan and then Duke University. He went on to serve as dean and a law professor with the Phoenix School of Law the first year the school was launched. Wisconsin-Platteville was his next stop, and he’s been there for about 12 years. As chancellor and president tenures go, that’s a long time.
When Shields was notified that he had been chosen by the Southern University System Board, he said he accepted the “great responsibility” to work with the board to “continue the rise” of the system.
Shields will return to Baton Rouge to negotiate his contract with the Southern board. We anticipate a professional, thorough process and no surprises. He'd be smart to establish a strong transition process with Belton, a man who has lived Blue and Gold for much of his life.
Southern faculty, staff, students, alumni, supporters and legislators are counting on Shields to be successful. He can start by showing us that though he brings a lot to the system and Louisiana, he understands the importance of Southern heritage, history and purpose.