If brains, not brawn, are the primary engine of the 21st century, then Louisiana can take heart that some 250 authors will be on hand at Saturday’s Louisiana Book Festival in downtown Baton Rouge. Many, if not most, of the featured authors either live in Louisiana or have strong connections to it, a powerful testament to the state’s intellectual capital.
We’re not surprised that Louisiana should boast so many writers, in spite of its challenges with education and literacy. We’re a storytelling culture, and our gift for narrative is bound to make its way into print.
The Book Festival is in and around the State Capitol from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday. Authors will discuss their work, and there will, of course, be plenty of books for sale, including titles for children. A program guide and other information are available at louisianabookfestival.org.