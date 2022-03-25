The news on the basketball courts has been mixed around here this year.
LSU’s men and women made the NCAA tournament, but they were bounced out in the first weekend. Both have new coaches, but the men’s program may be facing penalties for recruiting violations.
In the NBA, Pelicans star Zion Williamson ghosted the team for part of the year and has not played at all. The rest of the squad has lately jelled under new coach Willie Green, but a disastrous start to the season left them chasing a play-in spot at best.
But let's hear a cheer for Loyola University New Orleans, which beat Talladega 71-56 this week in Kansas City to capture the NAIA national championship and bring the Maude Naismith Trophy back to Uptown after 77 years. The Wolf Pack finished the season with a 37-1 record.
"I went into every single game this year believing we had the best kids on the floor," Loyola coach Stacy Hollowell said.
All championship teams overcome adversity, but for Loyola, the roadblocks were towering.
Hurricane Ida damaged the gym in August, displacing home games to Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse. That was after the team came back from its hurricane exile in Dallas. Then in January came a COVID outbreak.
“They never batted an eye,” Hollowell said. “No complaints. They knew what we had could be special and just didn’t seem to let it get in the way.”