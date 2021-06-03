When Paul Maineiri announced last week that this would be his final season as LSU baseball coach, nobody knew for sure whether he had actually coached his last game.
Maineiri has had a good run as a college baseball coach. He is one of only five coaches in the history of the game with 1,500 wins and a national championship on his résumé.
But the 2021 edition of the LSU Tigers was not Maineiri’s most talented squad, nor was this his best year as a coach.
So who knew for sure whether LSU, usually a fixture at the NCAA baseball tournament, would even be invited?
If the NCAA snubbed the Tigers, Maineiri’s final game would have been a disheartening 4-1 loss to Georgia, which kicked the team out of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Hoover, a venue where Tiger fans have many fond memories.
It all turned out fine.
LSU has often hosted regional tournaments, which is a privilege reserved for the best teams. That wasn’t going to happen in 2021, but the Tigers were invited to play in Eugene, Ore., as the No. 3 seed in a four-team showdown.
The Tigers play No. 2 seed Gonzaga Friday. The other two teams are Oregon and Central Connecticut State.
The winner in the four-team field moves on while the other three go home.
LSU will be the sentimental choice in Eugene, and there is another Louisiana feel-good story in the baseball tournament: the McNeese State Cowboys, winners of the Southland Conference and the pride of Lake Charles, still recovering from the most ferocious hurricane to hit Louisiana since the Civil War. Southern and Louisiana Tech also made the tournament field.
Can one of our Louisiana teams pull off a miracle? We’ll see this weekend.