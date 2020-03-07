As reprieves go, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s pardon of crawfish “J. Emile Verret” this week will likely be of short benefit to the local star crustacean. More about that later.
Nungesser initiated the ceremonial annual pardon of a Louisiana crawfish four years ago — it’s an event similar to the U.S. president’s annual Thanksgiving pardon of a turkey — and it has generated positive news stories about Louisiana. We’re a little different here.
In addition, the “pardoning” boosts the state’s crawfish industry, which boasts some 1,000 crawfish farmers and generates some 110 million pounds of crawfish annually. One year, the pardoned crawfish’s homely image adorned the screen above Times Square. Go figure.
That’s why Nungesser was at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Tuesday: to pardon the crawfish and celebrate with a crawfish boil along the wall of Cypress Lake, where the pardon was made official. Some 600 pounds of boiled crawfish — honestly, they bore great resemblance to J. Emile Verret — awaited the crowd, mostly students, post-pardon. It was the second consecutive year in which a Lafayette-area crawfish was pardoned. Last year, the crawfish was named for Dr. Clyde Lee Rougeau, UL Lafayette president from 1966-74.
This year’s fortunate crawfish was named in honor of a New Iberia politician and graduate of UL Lafayette who served a single term as lieutenant governor during former Gov. Jimmie Davis’ first term, 1945-49. Verret, who soon faded from political memory, defeated the legendary Earl Long in a runoff.
Davis’ initial term was especially marked by the “Singing Governor’s” absenteeism. A popular singer and actor — he made a hit of “You Are My Sunshine” — Davis spent some 300 days of his four-year term out of state, much of that in Hollywood crooning in popular cowboy pictures.
Verret’s lone term as Jimmie Davis’ No. 2 included a solitary day, Sept. 19, 1947 when, with Davis typically out of town, a hurricane pressed down against Louisiana’s coast. Verret declared his own home at 215 Julia St. in New Iberia to be the seat of state government so people in the capital city could flee to safety and he could hold his grip on power. The local paper read, “New Iberia serving as state capital for a day.”
About that crawfish: Event organizers said the crustacean was to be placed in his “leisure” at Palmetto State Park, near Abbeville. It’s home to many alligators that, ominously for J. Emile Verret, love to eat crawfish.