We can’t disagree with Justin Molaison, a lawyer who is also a musician playing at live events: “You cannot lump everyone together because of the results of the few.”
He sued the state, with several bar owners, over Gov. John Bel Edwards’ orders to close bars and other live music venues. But if his statement sounds like something self-evident, it leaves out the mass of evidence that the “results of the few” are in fact inflicted on large numbers of people.
Dealing with a deadly viral outbreak is not a case of everyone deciding on their own how to respond. If there is not a response across society, including government orders, then there is no public safety. That is particularly true for a disease where people with no symptoms can easily transmit the virus to others.
The few will decide for the many, with passing on the COVID-19 disease as the result.
In state district court in Baton Rouge, the Jefferson Parish business owners’ lawsuit included hours of testimony from prominent physicians and experts who are “following the science,” just as the governor and indeed the Trump White House also is.
The state's top public health official, Dr. Alex Billioux, testified his decision to shutter bars, mandate masks and limit gatherings was necessary to help slow the spread of the virus.
It is working, but not fast enough, which is why business owners in those categories hardest-hit by government lockdowns are taking to the courts. In Baton Rouge, District Judge Janice Clark rejected the claims of Molaison and his fellow plaintiffs. Two more lawsuits, by bar owners in Acadiana and in metro New Orleans, are set to be heard in federal courts.
In all these cases, the plaintiffs deserve sympathy: Federal aid has not been enough and businesses and employees have been harmed. But the notion that gatherings be limited is fundamental to the response to such a pandemic.
Whether in state or federal court, there is going to be precedent cited about the scope of executive authority. The latest is from the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld a California order limiting attendance at religious services at 25% of buildings’ capacity.
The First Amendment to the Constitution forbids government action against the free exercise of religion, but courts have held for more than a century that constitutional rights are not absolutes.
The famous phrase is that the Constitution is not a suicide pact. Nowhere is that more self-evident than in the case of today’s coronavirus outbreak.
The measures ordered by the state, and developed and pushed by presidential authority, are not working fast enough for our businesses and workers, but they are working. It is the burden of leadership that Edwards and others have shouldered, that they must choose between bad options.
A shorter lockdown is in the public interest, and the state orders will allow easing of restrictions sooner. We believe courts will be reluctant to second-guess the medical profession in a time of such intense threats to public safety.