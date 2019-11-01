Josh Guillory’s belated decision, announced Monday, to debate his opponent for the Lafayette mayor-president’s position marks a half-step forward for responsible campaigning. His suggested timing of those debates, though, will keep early voters from fully considering his platform before they cast their ballots.
Two of three dates Guillory proposed for joint appearances fall after the end of the early voting period, which ends next Saturday.
That’s not as awkward as scheduling these debates after the election, but the value of one-on-one debate sessions would be sorely diminished. The timing matters because 12,514 Lafayette Parish voters cast early ballots in the Oct. 12 election, from which Guillory and Carlee Alm-LaBar emerged as finalists. So those who vote early, which is an ever-more-popular practice, won’t have the benefit of listening to both candidates on shared stages during the five-week runoff.
Guillory is a Republican, Alm-LaBar has no party affiliation, and a majority of votes in the primary went to Republican candidates.
Stiffing debate appearances might be embraced as a tactical advantage among some politicians. But campaigns are supposed to be extended job interviews for public office, and debates are a great way for voters to see candidates questioned about their records and plans for leadership.
Ideally, those debates should happen before voters make their choice. Anything less is a disservice.