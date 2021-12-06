15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett is dead wrong on the law and is acting against the public interest in sealing the entire court file of Ian Howard, accused of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting death of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, a Lafayette police officer.
Garrett’s heavy-handed action was first revealed when an Acadiana Advocate reporter attempted to access the criminal file Nov. 18 and was later denied access to it after making specific requests. Even a copy of Garrett’s order sealing the file was denied.
Small wonder, then, that The Advocate joined other media outlets in filing a motion to vacate the order by Garrett, a first-year judge. Scott Sternberg, The Advocate’s attorney, said the blanket sealing order raised a “red flag” to those who respect existing state and federal law.
The First Amendment guarantees the public a right to access civil and criminal court proceedings, which includes review of court records. The Louisiana Constitution and Public Records Act are also clear in such matters. Before sealing court documents, it is incumbent on the court to give notice to the public and entertain objections. Garrett gave no notice.
There is no shortage of court decisions, state and federal, that firmly support the public’s right to access documents involving court cases. There is no doubt that the public holds a deep, abiding interest in this case; through Middlebrook’s death the public lost the life and service of a dedicated police officer, for whom a Lafayette public school has since been named.
Garrett, a woman of integrity and sterling character, ought to reverse her own action out of respect for existing law and with recognition of the voluminous body of court decisions that weigh against her action. She is wrong and she should know it.
.