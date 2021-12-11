Along with everything else these days, the phrase “follow the science” has been politicized and taken as partisan property in national debates. But there is one place where a bipartisan leadership consensus on science-based solutions can be found, and that is on the Gulf Coast in the form of the now 10-year-old Water Institute of the Gulf.
The institute was formed in the wake of hurricanes Katrina and Rita to apply data and in-depth research on the coastline, marshland preservation and river flows — all informed by decades of deep research from Louisiana’s universities. But the institute modeled after the famed Deltares in the Netherlands, where the challenges of the North Sea have been fought for not decades, but centuries, was established to apply scientific insights to decisions about how to deal with the coast’s challenges.
Applied science requires the same intellectual rigor as top-flight academics but also focuses on how to make solutions work better, whether sediment diversions or other major projects of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, or day-to-day decisions by cities about how to better plan for a changing climate.
Institute scientists, including many based in Louisiana universities, are advising cities the size of Houston on how to respond to challenges exposed by Hurricane Harvey and smaller communities like Baton Rouge on how to ensure safe and reliable drinking water supplies into the future.
The science should lead us on the coast, not divide us, and the Water Institute is an example of how to apply it to our joint future.