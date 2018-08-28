When U.S. Sen. John McCain, of Arizona, ran for president in 2008 as the Republican nominee, he got 59 percent of the vote in reliably red Louisiana. He probably would have carried the state without a single visit to Louisiana during the campaign.
But McCain, who died Saturday at 81, did come to Louisiana in 2008, perhaps most memorably to the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans that had, three years before, gone underwater when the levees broke after Hurricane Katrina.
Surrounded by the area’s gutted homes, and accompanied by then-Gov. Bobby Jindal, McCain made a promise. “Never again,” he told his audience, “will a disaster of this nature be handled in the terrible and disgraceful way that it was handled.”
The heavily African-American 9th Ward wasn’t a Republican stronghold, and McCain could count on having Louisiana in his column without currying the favor of the Crescent City’s black voters. But as political observers noted at the time, McCain was using his visit to the Ninth Ward to speak to voters far beyond Louisiana. His trip to the Ninth Ward was part of a weeklong campaign swing that also included trips to African-American counties in Alabama and the impoverished region of Appalachia. McCain’s outreach seemed aimed at drawing Democratic and independent voters into the Republican tent.
The idea of reaching beyond the party base seems lost today among many Republican and Democratic leaders, who appear intent on pandering to partisan core of their constituencies at the expense of the larger good.
McCain warned against that kind of zealotry, using the last months of his life to underscore the need for members of his beloved Senate to reclaim a sense of shared purpose.
McCain’s appeal to pragmatism is worth heeding not only in Washington but in Louisiana, where the state’s political culture has also become increasingly polarized along party lines. That gulf was evident this year during a protracted, exhausting and wasteful impasse at the Legislature concerning a shortfall in the state budget.
McCain died days before Louisiana residents marked the 13th anniversary of Katrina. McCain’s hope that such a bungled response to a national tragedy would never be repeated is a sentiment people here obviously share.
McCain’s visit to the 9th Ward carried special meaning because, like the people of Louisiana, the senator knew a thing or two about resilience. His valor in Vietnam, and his courage and tenacity during years as a prisoner of war, were a testament to his character.
That strength was amply demonstrated in McCain’s final days as he faced his terminal illness with dignity and resolve.
He will be missed — here in Louisiana, and around the world.