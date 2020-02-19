Candidates for the Louisiana Supreme Court love to tell voters about their experience or their faith or their toughness in the war on crime.
But the campaigns are really a battle between two powerful and moneyed interests: Business groups, like the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, and trial lawyers, especially one aggressive and connected plaintiff’s firm: Talbot Carmouche and Marcello of Baton Rouge.
Business interests won the most recent round, when Will Crain of St. Tammany Parish picked up a Supreme Court seat representing the suburbs of New Orleans. Crain had the backing of LABI and he bested Hans Liljeberg, of Jefferson Parish, who was supported by Talbot Carmouche. The firm, which represents parish governments and landowners in some high-profile suits against energy companies, bet big on Liljeberg.
But Crain blundered in his campaign by distributing a flyer attacking “trial lawyer John Carmouche.” Now his colleagues have forced him to sit out two cases involving the Carmouche firm.
Eight years ago, the Carmouche firm gained ground when Jefferson Hughes III, running as a fierce opponent of same-sex marriage, won a seat representing the Baton Rouge area.
But Hughes’ colleagues in 2016 kicked him off two Talbot Carmouche cases because the firm put so much money into his campaign.
Hughes may be in trouble for a different reason: Last year he is accused of sticking his neck into the Crain-Liljeberg race by offering a Crain supporter $5,000 to switch sides. Hughes admits he visited the man, former Hammond City Councilman Johnny Blount, but says he did not throw around any cash.
Hughes could be under investigation for that scheme, but we may never know since the Supreme Court keeps judicial probes secret, valuing the privacy of judges more than the need to build public confidence in the justice system. If he is, it wouldn’t be the first time. Hughes was under scrutiny for five years over his conduct as a district judge in Livingston Parish.
There was never any public accounting of the disposition of the case, but Hughes wound up writing three apology letters to litigants in his courtroom. One of them was a grandmother who claimed Hughes gave custody of her grandson to the boy’s mother and an abusive boyfriend because Hughes was dating the mom’s lawyer.
The letter from Hughes admitted that “because of my actions, justice suffered.” Hughes won’t say what actions he was referring to, and the Supreme Court is under fire for keeping the whole affair secret for 15 years.
What a mess!
Can anyone drain the swamp at 400 Royal Street?