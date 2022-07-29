Lafayette’s science museum is headed where it belongs — exactly where it rests downtown but under the firm control of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Operating as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Science Museum, the downtown institution, formerly run by the city, should be a favorite stop for families, science buffs and out-of-town visitors.
Under its new management, the museum was open for three consecutive days July 15-17 and entertained some 500 visitors. That’s encouraging traffic as the new leadership figures out how to lure patrons and generate needed funds to keep the doors open.
Jennifer Hargrave, science museum director and a senior instructor in the UL School of Geoscience, said the partnership will enable the museum to bring in exhibits and information from other disciplines within the College of Sciences — computers, math, physics and chemistry among them. That promises to expand interest in the myriad offerings at the museum, which opened in 1969 as Lafayette Natural History Museum and Planetarium and moved to its present location at 433 Jefferson St., home of the former Heymann’s Department Store, in 2002.
The museum's mission, its website says, is to provide informative and interactive experiences in STEM fields to the community. Its target audience is K-12 through college students. It should provide research opportunities. The small staff will preserve current and future museum collections and will provide tools to complement science instruction in local schools.
After weathering the challenges of COVID-19 and short funding, the museum is already expanding its days from two to three per week, and, perhaps soon, four. The gift shop may reopen soon.
That’s a lot of progress in scant time. The museum’s ultimate success depends on its lean but energetic management and staff and volunteer base, but it needs enthusiastic patrons, too. It deserves to find them.