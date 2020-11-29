It will take years to unwind the toxic consequences of Louisiana’s racist criminal law which allowed courts to convict defendants even if jurors could not agree whether they were guilty.
Louisiana voters overwhelmingly opted to change the law in 2018 and require unanimous verdicts, like most every other state. But that change only applied to future cases. The U.S. Supreme Court declared divided jury convictions unconstitutional in April, but that decision only applied to cases under active appeal.
In December, the high court will decide whether to toss out all split jury convictions, and don’t be surprised if it does.
Two news developments this month underscored just how much there is to sort through, and how vexing the problems will be.
One was the decision by prosecutors to agree to a new trial for Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter for shooting retired Saints star Will Smith and of attempted manslaughter for wounding the defensive lineman’s wife Raquel in a road rage incident in 2016.
Smith was a beloved member of the Super Bowl Saints, so nobody seemed much interested in hearing Hayes’ version of what happened on that April night on Sophie B. Wright Place. In a chaotic confrontation, Hayes claimed he feared for his life and shot Smith once in the side and seven times in the back.
During the weeklong trial, a parade of Saints luminaries sat in to lend support to Smith’s widow.
But jurors didn’t quite see the case as a slam dunk, and they rejected a murder charge. In the end, ten of the 12 agreed to a manslaughter conviction. It will be up to New Orleans’ next district attorney, to be elected in December, what to do with the case.
The second news development was a report from the New Orleans-based Promise of Justice Initiative, the result of more than a year of research across 40 Louisiana state prisons and local jails, which found that more than 1,500 current inmates were convicted by split juries.
More than a quarter of them have served at least 20 years, and one has been in prison since 1967.
The study found that four in five of the 1,500-plus inmates are Black, which means the divided jury laws worked just like they were designed by a Jim Crow-era constitutional convention.
Retrying 1,500 cases won’t be easy, especially since witnesses have died and evidence has been tossed or lost or flooded.
But the alternative is worse: Locking people up under racist laws that Louisiana should have discarded years ago.