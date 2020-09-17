Two quotes, both involving restaurants, show how much farther we have to go with coronavirus.
“We have to get it going somehow,” Nicholas Scalco said. “If I stay closed too much longer, how do we ever come back?”
Reopening is “a necessity,” said the chef at Irene’s Cuisine in the French Quarter.
But here’s another quote, delivered from the bench in state district court in Livingston Parish. "This virus doesn't have political views," Judge Brian K. Abels said. “It's seeking hosts and it'll find them regardless of race, religion, political views, and sexual orientation.”
Abels’ comments were in a restaurant case, where Firehouse BBQ challenged a state closure order after it defied state officials on masking and other restrictions.
The case will wind its way through the courts, as Abels told lawyers that the case may eventually be heard in 19th District Court in Baton Rouge, which typically handles challenges to state government’s actions.
What the two quotes have in common is that they are sides of the same coin, the flip sides of the hard decisions being made because of the pandemic.
The impact on restaurants and hospitality, important everywhere but a particularly big employer in New Orleans, has of course been enormous. At first furloughs, then layoffs, have put a new burden on the unemployment insurance system. The expiration of the largest federal supplement to UI has hurt.
Restaurants are the quintessential small businesses, many having devoted regulars and acting as hubs of our communities, but they don’t necessarily have deep pockets. Owners’ savings and the federal payroll supplements to companies have kept some going.
But as Abels' pungent summary indicates, coronavirus fears that keep customers away — as much or more than formal regulations from the state or cities — have not gone away either.
That some of the familiar names in the French Quarter are reopening in at least limited fashion — Bayona, Irene’s, Pat O’Brien’s — is good news. Commander's Palace in the Garden District is another icon.
We wait eagerly for conditions that will allow more businesses to either reopen or expand their existing hours or days of operation.
But as the judge noted, the coronavirus is a threat to health that will affect people wherever they are, city or country, “red” or “blue” parishes, in barbecue joints in the suburbs or fine dining tables in the French Quarter.
Events are in the saddle, and restrictions — and the vitally important task for people, customers, following the rules — look like a long, but also the shortest, path out of the crisis.