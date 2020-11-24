From the very beginning, it seemed unlikely that New Orleans’ Carnival parades could go forward in 2021.
As the deadline for a decision approached, the worldwide pandemic intensified with colder weather setting in. Even in Louisiana, where the weather has been mild, the numbers began pushing upward.
So voters might have understood if Mayor LaToya Cantrell had pulled the plug in December, after hearing ideas from krewe captains on how to modify the city’s signature celebration.
But while the mayor was seeking input from krewes, she had already made up her mind. Her decision was hiding in plain sight online.
"Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus," said her website.
Krewe leaders have long grumbled that the mayor was trying to squeeze them to cancel parades so she would not have to take the heat for an unpopular decision.
Captains were given until Dec. 5 to suggest protocols that would allow parades and still comply with health rules.
But spacing out float riders to 6-foot intervals would mean cutting maskers by two-thirds or commissioning a fleet of new floats. Imagine a 100-float Endymion parade. And when riders fetched up at the Superdome, they would be banned from dancing and alcohol would be cut off at 11 p.m.
The captains were blindsided when the mayor prematurely announced her verdict while supposedly waiting to hear their ideas.
"It’s a total shock at this moment," said Dan Kelly, president of the Krewe of Endymion.
A clumsy decision to cancel parades won’t throttle Carnival, as New Orleanians proved in 1979, when the celebration was crimped by a police strike.
There will still be crowds on the streets, hopefully keeping their distance and wearing coronavirus masks under their decorative masks. And other communities in Louisiana, where Carnival celebrations are not as densely packed, have yet to make their own decisions.
Baton Rouge is holding off. And in Jefferson Parish, political leaders are talking about moving the date of Carnival until after Easter, an idea that should not be dismissed even if it divorces Mardi Gras from Lent.
But Cantrell's backhanded city announcement was a major gaffe.
The greatest free show on earth isn’t free if you’re a krewe member. Riders spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to provide their neighbors with a day or an hour or even a moment of joy.
Even if parade cancellations were inevitable, the krewes deserved straight talk from City Hall.