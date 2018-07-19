Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso, left; state Rep. Chad Brown; Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson; Dow Louisiana Operations site leader Eduardo do Val; Dow President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Fitterling; U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy; and West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley Berthelot cut a ribbon celebrating the completion of $2 billion in project investments by Dow in the state over the past four years.