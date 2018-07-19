It’s not possible to say that reform happened with the stroke of the pen, since more than a year of negotiations among industries and state bodies were involved, but a dramatic level of new financial support for local services and schools has ensued since Gov. John Bel Edwards used his executive authority to reform a long-standing tax break for industry.
For decades, under the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP, state government gave lavish tax breaks to multinational corporations. Particularly favored were large petrochemical manufacturers and related companies wooed to come to Louisiana. That special treatment also reduced for up to 10 years the property taxes that parish and municipal governments use to fund local services.
It was a state tax break using local governments’ money — hardly a fair division of labor.
For parishes with heavy industry, about one in four, the big companies still paid over time a large portion of the property tax load, but the Louisiana break has always drawn criticism because it was essentially granted with little regard for the ostensible goal of job creation. Most industrial facilities in Louisiana are capital projects and not that labor-intensive, although the jobs at the plants are high-wage positions.
All this changed in large part because of the agitation by Together Louisiana, a coalition of congregations and civic groups that has unsettled the political status quo in Baton Rouge and other areas of the state. The new rules, enabled by an Edwards executive order, were a matter of dispute for months, with differing interpretations of the original order, sometimes including differences of emphasis among Edwards' own officials; with those disagreements, businesses were unable to plan for future investments.
Now, under the final rules, local taxing authorities can say “yea” or “nay” to the tax breaks within a 30- to 60-day window. The new rules also allow local governments to start collecting at least some property taxes immediately rather than waiting six years, as they do now, or 11 years, which was what ITEP had imposed for decades.
For applications already in the pipeline, companies can decide whether to stick with the existing rules or follow the new rules. Louisiana Economic Development counts 345 projects worth about $41.9 billion — from a distillery startup in Gonzales to a liquefied natural gas facility in Sulphur — that are working their way through the ITEP application process.
We see the new rules as giving certainty to companies looking to invest. They can see how much they will have to pay in property taxes and how much is exempt, and the latter is still a lot better than in other states. But when local governments agree to the ITEP grant, as most have tended to do over the past year, they will still be getting immediate payments when the facilities are constructed.
Local governments in Louisiana typically depend too much on the state and have been under the thumb of the State Capitol. Nowhere was that truer than in the ITEP rubber-stamp process for decades. The new rules redress the balance and give local governments a role in decision-making, as well as an earlier payoff for millages that pay for schools and other vital services. This is what real reform looks like.