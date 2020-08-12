Joe Sixpack can’t catch a break. Even as the need for a cold brew, or three, has been growing, the costs of those cans has been going up, because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Americans would be better off, and a lot less thirsty, if the president would drop his costly and ineffective habit of slapping tariffs on imports.
For Joe Sixpack, it’s about beer. Or more precisely, the Canadian aluminum that goes into making the cans.
Speaking at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio, the president said he had signed a proclamation earlier on Thursday that would reimpose the levy on Canada, a 10% tariff, accusing one of America’s best friends in the world of being a country of “taking advantage of us as usual.”
“To be a strong nation, America must be a manufacturing nation and not be led by a bunch of fools,” the president said. “That means protecting our national industrial base.”
Protectionism is what this centuries-old bad idea is. A tariff is a tax on imports, paid by the consumers of products — mostly, American consumers because our capitalist economy imports vast amounts of raw materials and turns them into high-value goods.
Like Whirlpool dishwashers. The makers have seen rising commodity prices for the steel in their machines, and the costs are passed on to consumers.
Or Joe Sixpack, who pays a bit more over the last few years because of tariffs on the aluminum that goes into cans.
This new move by the president comes just a month after previous disputes with Canada and Mexico were formally settled through a new continentwide trade agreement. This is, despite the high-flown rhetoric from the White House, mainly an update for the historic NAFTA created in the administrations of the first President George Bush and President Bill Clinton.
Such agreements have been good for the United States. All international agreements need watching, of course. A process for settling trade disputes is also important for U.S. companies, but a unilateral decision — as in, for example, Canadian aluminum — invites retaliation from the other trading partner.
Canada immediately added tariffs to a list of American products. Total cost is about $2.7 billion, around what the aluminum tariffs cost U.S. manufacturers.
America’s economy is reeling from the difficulties of combating a worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The problems of international trade are not appropriately addressed by heating up trade wars right in the middle of today’s events.
We agree with The Wall Street Journal: "All of this is the definition of self-imposed economic harm, especially in a pandemic when businesses of all kinds are already trying to cope with uncertainty."
A pandemic is by its nature a worldwide problem. The decision to heat up trade disputes with our northern neighbor is not helpful to anyone, whether in Quebec’s bauxite smelters making aluminum, or U.S. companies importing it for high-end products.
Or, for that matter, the homely beer can for Joe Sixpack.