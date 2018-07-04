Look at the circumstances of American schools during a testing time for the democratic experiment in this country: Horrific school shootings prompting waves of demonstrations, a controversial president and his almost equally controversial secretary of education, and then waves of strikes among teachers in a panoply of states, red or blue in their politics.
Is our democracy in danger? We don't think so. But it's also worth noting, at this anniversary of the glorious Fourth of July, that the source of stability and progress in a democracy is rooted in its citizens, and education is intended to help produce an informed electorate.
One of course is always tempted to quote the wit of Winston Churchill: "The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter."
But that quip from the grandson of an English duke, albeit half-American, poses an obvious question: How well are schools and colleges preparing the next generation of American voters?
A helpful new assessment of the state of civics education in America comes from the Brown Center at The Brookings Institution. A team of analysts produced the report, which analyzed data like test scores — although the "national report card" only intermittently tests social studies — and teacher compensation, and the composition of the corps of educators in civics classrooms.
And, yes, there is evidence that a lot of coaches also teach social studies.
Louisiana policies tend to rate pretty well in the Brookings report, including a higher number of courses required in the field than most states and efforts to improve news media literacy of students.
Amid all the data, though, there is the broader issue: "Are schools equipping students with the tools to become engaged, informed, and compassionate citizens? Are they equipping some students, or groups of students, better than others?"
There is no complete answer, perhaps, but it is one that deserves thoughtful consideration this year — and perhaps most so, around the Fourth of July. An American voter who is not steeped in the history of the sacrifices of those who advanced this country's birth and sustained it for centuries is not going to approach five minutes in the voting booth the right way.
Nor is it a good thing when students can't tell the difference between the branches of government, nor the federal system of state and national governments. Too few understand the ultimate risks to this country of a ballooning federal debt; too few will differentiate between "fake news" and detailed and verifiable information.
Civics education is not the only answer, but it should be a vital priority this Fourth of July week and thereafter.