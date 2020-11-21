Our politics in Washington and Baton Rouge seem to get uglier every year, but one place where leaders work collegially is the Louisiana congressional delegation.
Credit goes to all of our members, including the lone Democrat, Cedric Richmond, who represents New Orleans and portions of Baton Rouge and the River Parishes.
So Richmond’s Republican colleagues might have been more gracious in congratulating him on his new posting as a senior aide to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Republicans offered a kind word, but they clung to President Donald Trump’s fiction that the 2020 election remains undecided.
In a generally effusive statement, Rep. Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican, waxed about their productive partnership and said Richmond’s departure would create a “void in our delegation” — but threw in a caveat.
“Pending election results,” Graves’ statement said, “Cedric could land a spot in the West Wing with extreme proximity to the Oval Office.”
U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, of Jefferson, a personal friend of Richmond, said “I’ll miss him in the House,” but added, “There’s still recounts going on."
“Recognizing there are court challenges still taking place, that said, I am very pleased for Cedric,” offered U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, fresh off a reelection in which he got 1.2 million votes.
What a cowardly crowd. All three got a greater share of the vote than Trump. Their voters know that the nation has decided, even if Louisiana’s candidate did not prevail.
They should show more respect to Rep. Richmond and to their constituents.