Even as Americans flock to early voting sites and fill out record numbers of mail ballots, it’s hard to escape the sense that this campaign season is bringing out the worst in our country, emphasizing not only deep political divisions but also sullying the people involved. As an exercise of our highest democratic ideals, it often feels demoralizing.
But not everywhere. Not in Utah.
The Beehive State is electing a new governor this year, and in a rare show of bipartisan goodwill, the competing candidates recently filmed an ad — together.
On the ballot, Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson cheerfully explained, is a choice between different governing philosophies but not a fight to the death. While each admitted that he thinks he’s the better choice, they quickly pivoted to a vital point of agreement.
“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Peterson said.
“We can disagree without hating each other,” Cox chimed in.
Now, it’s surely easier to say such things in a race that’s not particularly competitive. Cox is the lieutenant governor in a state that votes reliably red, and is favored to win. Peterson is a law professor and political novice.
Yet they’re clearly on to something. As of Thursday, the video had been viewed by 3.2 million people, which is roughly population of their entire state.
Cox tweeted that, “as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent @PetersonUtah and I decided to try something different.”
We think that next time around, Louisiana and the whole country will be more than ready for something different too.