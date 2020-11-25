It was the first week of June and we were getting excited because we had moved from a COVID-19 stay-at-home order to Phase 1 and we were moving into Phase 2.
The novel coronavirus had been raging since earlier in the year, we had necessary restrictions taking a terrible toll on businesses, livelihoods and living. We had been inside more than usual after Mardi Gras. Spring was nice and summer was promising, but for hurricanes. We were ready for a change, more freedom, more opportunities to cooperate with guidelines put in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards by executive order. We had flattened the curve and things were going in the right direction.
The governor’s Phase 2 order allowed gyms, barber shops, hair salons, bars with food permits and some other businesses to open at 25% capacity. Churches and some businesses operating at the time with a 10-person capacity limit could open to more people, up to 25%.
It was a joyful moment. In return for being good citizens and helping keep the worst of the virus away, we were being rewarded with more livable opportunities.
We moved into the summer with more flexibility, though still wearing masks and being asked to socially distance.
Fast forward to the last few weeks. Things haven’t been looking good. There were warning signals and signs for those who were paying attention. Lots of Halloween gatherings. Tulane COVID clusters. Infections around LSU's campus, too.
Edwards has consistently received and reviewed data and recommendations from the White House, state health officials and health profession leaders across the state. Just recently, the White House Coronavirus Task Force strongly urged Louisiana officials to step up restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus and hospital leaders told the governor things were getting bad. Because of COVID-19, they were running out of beds and, more importantly, hospital staffs were being spread too thin as they cared for more than their usual number of patients. Something should be done, they warned.
As he announced taking the state back to a revised Phase 2, Edwards said we are "in for a rough patch."
That’s not what any of us wanted to hear.
Under the revised Phase 2 guidelines, gatherings must be limited to 75 indoors and 150 outdoors, and occupancy is limited to 25% at event spaces. The order drops occupancy from 75% in Phase 3 to 50% for restaurants, retailers and other businesses. There’s worse news for bars without restaurant conditional permits. Bars in parishes with over 5% test positivity must close to indoor consumption without a permit, and those that have the permits can operate at 50%.
This isn’t good news. But it calls for statewide cooperation and individual responsibility. It also calls for business, health and hospital and legislative leaders to do what they can to strongly encourage social distancing, wearing of masks and cooperating with these guidelines so they can be loosened sooner rather than later.