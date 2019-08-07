LSU Boyd Professor James Oxley, second from left, chats with student lifeguards after a press conference to discuss the incident where Oxley on July 5th suffered cardiac arrest while swimming at the LSU University Recreation Center and was rescued by student lifeguards Thursday July 25, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. From left, Isabella Alvarez, James Oxley, Kati Estes, Evan Young and Jude Hinson. Oxley suffered no heart or brain damage, which doctors attributed to the quick response.