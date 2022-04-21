If Louisiana legislators need guidance on how to develop or alter our state’s marijuana laws, they only need to ask what has happened in those laboratories of democracy found in the other 49 states. The short answer is, pretty much everything.
Our medical marijuana law, which was passed in 2016, places Louisiana within the majority of 38 states that embrace the treatment in some form. More at issue in Baton Rouge is expanding the number of growers and dispensaries in order to move the product to the consumer more quickly, and determining who should regulate it.
State Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, said he’s not lined up behind any specific marijuana bills that are being presented by lawmakers this session. He said he will study the bills and see how they progress.
But Mills, the prime mover behind medical marijuana legislation in 2015 and 2016, said he’s open to expanding the present number of growers in Louisiana from two — LSU and Southern University — and the number of pharmacies, nine, that dispense medical marijuana, if the data suggest it is necessary.
Mills, a pharmacist, said in 2016 that it took compromise with Louisiana law enforcement and district attorneys to fashion legislation to create a medical marijuana program. The result, he said, has been a “nicely regulated product” that is safe and effective. There’s little crime associated with medical marijuana, he said, and despite complaints about the slow pace of regulation by the state’s Agriculture Department, what has been delivered to patients has been safe.
“We had to crawl before we could walk,” he said. “We are exactly where we need to be.”
Legislators seem to believe the medical marijuana industry will expand here but differ over how much and where. Some want the number of growers to increase; other bills focus on who regulates the products and how many outlets dispense. Some bills envision industry growth according to need; others to favor a free market. Some lawmakers think the Health Department should regulate, and some are concerned about availability to outlets and cost to consumers.
Pharmacist Eric Vidrine, who operates one of the nine dispensaries, said the key to expansion should be found in measured growth tied to patient counts.
“You don’t want 50 dispensaries to open and 40 to go out,” he said. The better tack is to expand by need: Monroe and Alexandria, with less population, may be well served by what they have now; New Orleans, Baton Rouge may need to expand the number of outlets to better serve patients.
Vidrine said people who seek a purely market-based solution should consider what has happened in Oklahoma, which operates on a free marketplace approach. That state, which has 3.8 million people, has more than 8,000 growers and 2,000 dispensaries. In some small towns, there are more marijuana dispensaries than grocery stores. The sheer number of growers and dispensaries, critics suggest, may create havoc in the market and confusion in oversight.
By comparison, Arkansas, with 3 million people, has 40 dispensaries. Connecticut, with 3.6 million people, has four growers and 18 dispensaries. Approaches differ widely by state; Louisiana would benefit by learning from other states before embracing radical change.
Louisiana’s medical marijuana program has not been static since 2016. Products went to the shelves by 2019. More doctors could prescribe by 2020. This year, “flower” marijuana — with quick relief — has been added to the list of products.
Growth in medical marijuana ought to be guided not by free market passions but by data and best practices. Thus far, Louisiana has played its hand smartly. Let’s keep that up.