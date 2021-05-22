There is a great deal of attention and excitement among fans of women’s basketball at the recruiting of Kim Mulkey to helm the LSU Lady Tigers.
May she be as successful as the Lady Tigers when Seimone Augustus was on the floor.
Augustus retired from playing in the WNBA after 15 years, including leading the Minnesota Lynx to four titles and winning three Olympic gold medals for the United States.
We wish Augustus well as a Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach but her retirement announcement is felt so much in Baton Rouge and Louisiana.
She was a star from her time at Capitol High and was a leader for the Lady Tigers. She helped the team reach three straight Final Fours and was named Associated Press Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006.
As a recognized star in the WNBA, too, she helped to build women’s sports programs around her.
What is characteristic is the way that fame has not ruined her. “It’s an honor to continue to serve the game that has given me so much,” Augustus said of her being named assistant coach.
She has given fans everywhere a lot, but nowhere more so than in the nation’s circle of Lady Tigers supporters.
Congratulations to her.