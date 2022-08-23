We’re not trying to jinx anything, but we’re as happy as anyone that this has been so far a very quiet hurricane season for the Gulf Coast.
But there is no question that people are right to worry about what will happen during the traditionally more active months.
“To say we aren’t nervous would not be true,” Kiley Bates, administrator of a drainage district in Tangipahoa Parish, said last month. “We know the condition (of clogged waterways) is not good, and we are working every day to get them cleaned as fast as we can. Of course, we are worried about the condition of our channels. We can’t control Mother Nature and we can’t control what she throws at us.”
It is a case study of one of the parishes hard-hit by Hurricane Ida last year. That storm devastated the Houma area and river parishes communities, but jogged a bit away from Baton Rouge, leading the heavy winds to Tangipahoa after they had turned out the lights in New Orleans.
The pines in the Florida Parishes forests toppled from Lake Maurepas all the way to the Mississippi line. And parish officials say the work of recovery has slowed lately because of the bureaucratic difficulties of federal aid.
We don’t know what the rest of the storm season will bring. We’re grateful for federal aid that our parishes deserve.
But we do know that across Louisiana leaders have reason to be concerned that if we can’t get roofs or bridges or drainage canals restored to working order, it won’t take a hurricane to cause more damage.