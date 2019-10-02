As the Oct. 12 election for governor and Legislature draws nearer, the people of Louisiana might have the inclination to say, borrowing from a political phrase of the 1980s, where’s the beef?

There has been much point-scoring in the political race, with relatively little-known challengers to the incumbent governor attempting to define themselves. For Ralph Abraham, it’s a larger electorate than he ever has faced as a congressman from northeastern Louisiana; Eddie Rispone is a businessman and first-time candidate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards as an incumbent has advantages in name recognition. His campaign game plan, with some critical commentary on his opposition, is heavily focused on his record and defending it from the critics.

On the one hand, that’s helped the governor. He has acted as chief executive for four years and knows of the pitfalls and difficulties faced by his administration.

On the other hand, it’s probably not enough to persuade voters who are interested in what the next four years will bring. In relatively good economic times, voters may focus on their future prospects and not the past.

The candidates have rolled out few detailed plans, but there have been some. Both Edwards and Abraham filled out detailed public questionnaires for the Council for A Better Louisiana. Even given the quick answers and dirty digs at other candidates in short debate-style encounters, there have also been some real policy proposals.

Abraham, for example, said in a Press Club of Baton Rouge forum that he favored reducing rates by ending the state income tax deduction for federal income taxes paid. This is a major tax reform idea, part of a big package already almost completely rejected by the conservative Republican leadership of the state House, despite Edwards’ calls for change in the last three years.

It’s a good idea, and one of many that have been pushed in tax reform. Abraham as a challenger deserves credit for putting it on the table. At the same time, saying that one will achieve it is a bit of a harder sell. The Legislature has been a tough audience for change, with vested interests always eager to object.

While there’s a dearth of public plans for the future, the candidates have been answering many inquiries from the business lobby and other interest groups. That’s unhelpful to voters who, at this point, know less than the special interests do.

We encourage voters to challenge candidates for statewide office and for the Legislature to address the key issues raised by CABL and other groups in the Reset Louisiana initiative. Maybe it won’t be a comprehensive look, but what the candidates are going to do is of more interest than a history lesson.