A name tag is seen on the coffin of fallen Pearl Harbor Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles "Buddy" Gomez Jr. at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, La. Monday, June 3, 2019. Gomez was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 at the age of 19. The burial took place on what would have been his 97th birthday. Gomez's remains were unidentified for over 70 years until DNA was used to identify him.