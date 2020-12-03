Without President Donald Trump on the ballot, are historic levels of voter turnout a memory?
Love him or hate him, Trump drove turnout. The November election saw more than 70% of eligible voters in our state casting ballots, with the president triumphing in Louisiana at a level even above his 2016 percentage.
That was noted by Louis Gurvich, chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party. But folks of all parties, trying to generate interest in Saturday’s runoff election, have a pretty low projection for turnout.
“Low turnout is an unfortunate reality for most December elections,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “Despite a near-record turnout for the presidential elections, we are projecting turnout for Dec. 5 of 20%.”
That’s not very much, but because it is mostly runoffs on the ballot, candidates recognize that turning out again the supporters who got them first or second in the primary is going to be a challenge.
Saturday’s is a truly statewide election, as there is a constitutional amendment on the ballot, so polls are open in every parish. But high-profile races are relatively few. And the constitutional amendment, slightly changing membership rules on college management boards, is hardly earthshaking.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, there’s a runoff for mayor-president between incumbent Democrat Sharon Weston Broome and former legislative colleague Steve Carter, a Republican. Democrat Joe Biden won 56% of parish votes in November. Broome almost won outright in the primary, but Carter wants turnout in GOP-leaning precincts to carry him in the runoff.
We’ll see, although a few attack ads from both camps may spread more heat than light.
Of the more populous parishes, New Orleans sees a heated runoff for the open job of district attorney, so that might help Saturday’s turnout. A few judgeships and local offices are on ballots across the state, but 20% or so, as Ardoin predicts, is not very good.
The secretary of state suggests that it is time to consider whether December elections are a good idea. The holidays and this year the restrictions arising from a global pandemic are reasons voters might not turn out.
However, if the stakes are high enough, voters will respond. Turnout may be slightly lower in January than in November in Georgia, where two U.S. Senate runoffs are on ballots, but voters are still expected to participate heavily there because Republican control of the chamber is at stake.
Donald Trump will soon leave the White House, despite his reckless charges of election fraud. But what cannot be taken from him is that he drove a massive turnout of Americans casting ballots about the direction of the country.
Those voters may or may not see him on another ballot. But that he motivated people to vote is a good thing in a president, and post-January that makes Trump a significant national political player going forward, come what may.