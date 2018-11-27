The holiday promise of peace on earth and good will toward men can seem elusive on south Louisiana roadways this season, as Yuletide shoppers stress an already strained traffic grid.
The bustle is a happy sign of commerce, a particularly welcome development since local governments depend so heavily on sales tax revenues to fund basic services. With the national economy surging, Louisiana’s holiday shopping season could be an especially strong one, and we certainly hope that’s the case, since many local merchants depend on Christmas sales to stay in business.
Those crowded streets demand our patience, though — and extra care in safely navigating the congestion. Bumper-to-bumper traffic can give all of us a case of the bah-humbugs. Here’s hoping that Christmas cheer, not Christmas jeers, will win the day.