The “opportunity zone” tax breaks for wealthy investors, intended to help poorer neighborhoods, are all too often going to projects in downtowns, including New Orleans’ Warehouse District — a fact that has drawn national press attention.
Leave it to the Trump administration to try to shift the responsibility to somebody else.
The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration said Tuesday in New Orleans that it is up to state and local officials to ensure that the break doesn’t end up as a giveaway to investors for projects that would have happened anyway.
Christopher Pilkerton’s comments are fair enough, that governors and other officials in each state picked the OZ-eligible Census tracts. But those were picked according to a federally mandated formula.
"It’s the federal government that actually administers the program," Gary Perilloux, spokesman for Louisiana Economic Development said, noting that an obscure office within the Treasury — the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund — is responsible for certifying opportunity zone funds, collecting data and monitoring investment.
Over time, if there is embarrassment about the OZ projects, it’s not fair for SBA or anyone else to point fingers at the states alone.