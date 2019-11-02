In this May 3, 2018, photo a worker uses a digger at a construction site in a so-called “opportunity zone” in Belleville, N.J. The Trump administration has made new rules for investors in a program that it says could have a big impact on economically depressed areas around the country. About 8,700 of the "opportunity zones" have been set up in all 50 states and to lure investors and developers with tax breaks.