One of John Bel Edwards’ favorite words is “balance,” and in his lengthy testimony last month to Congress about the energy industry and its effects, the governor obviously wanted some of the same virtue applied to Louisiana’s two challenges.
One challenge is of course coastal erosion. Our state is, as the governor said, “on the front line when it comes to experiencing the effects of climate change.”
But another challenge is managing a long-term transition toward renewable energy. Today, the governor noted, the oil and gas industry employs about 250,000 people in the state, with 26% of Louisiana’s economic output attributable to energy production, refining and petrochemical production.
“Obviously, an abrupt restriction of these activities, whether on state, private or federal lands, would be devastating to our state,” Edwards told the U.S. senators.
The governor’s testimony outlines not only the issues but the ways in which Louisiana seeks actively to improve both our “carbon footprint” as well as resilience to the impact of hurricanes and rainfall associated with a warming climate.
“I urge this Congress and the Biden administration to pursue a responsible and balanced approach to adapting to the impacts of climate change while still pursuing safe and responsible oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of Mexico,” Edwards said.
The governor is well-known back home as a pious man but this plea seems almost dangerously naïve in light of the many ways in which President Joe Biden has indicated sharp hostility toward oil and gas production.
The “abrupt” curtailing of drilling in the Gulf of Mexico has already been achieved, with a delay in new leasing offshore. While companies still have some leases active, probably enough for a few years, world energy production — of which Louisiana is a key part — is dependent on new and increasingly sensitive ways to map underground reservoirs of oil and gas.
The only “balance” in the Biden approach, and it is precious little, is that the administration has promised this summer a reassessment of drilling policies for the Gulf region.
As the reassessment in the Gulf is delayed, the new administration has also taken steps to revoke leases granted in the Trump years for drilling in a very small portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a vast area of oil-rich tundra.
Biden’s Interior Department said it “identified defects in the underlying record of decision supporting the leases, including the lack of analysis of a reasonable range of alternatives'' required under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Surprise, surprise.
That’s not the only surprise for the energy industry. Biden's Jan. 27 order calling on Interior to review its procedures also stopped changes to drilling permits and plans, said David Dismukes, head of the Center for Energy Studies at Louisiana State University.
“If you got a lease three or four years ago and submit a drilling plan, you're not going to get that processed,” Dismukes said.
This is a full-on bureaucratic war on energy production, nothing less. Before the Senate committee, Edwards said he is urging the government to resume lease sales by the third quarter of this year, and to increase coastal states' share of offshore revenues.
The latter would help Louisiana in its battle against coastal erosion but the revenues will invariably greatly decline if oil and gas activity is so abruptly curtailed.
Balance, this isn’t.