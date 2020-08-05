It’s disheartening to watch Lafayette’s local government lurch from issue to issue during a global health crisis, seeking little input from citizens and offering them little solace or support.
Who elected this mayor-president and two sets of council members, city and parish, anyway? Who pays taxes to support the government’s initiatives?
Some fault lies at the top, where first-year Mayor-President Josh Guillory has the advantage of a parishwide constituency. But he holds a parishwide responsibility to lead that constituency, too. Is he listening to his whole constituency, city and parish? Not nearly enough.
Some fault lies in the two sets of council members, as well. Their positions ostensibly keep them closer to the will of their individual districts. Bolstered by their closeness to the citizens, they ought to represent them confidently at council meetings, asserting themselves to represent the people’s interests. Are they standing up for the people? Not always.
Lafayette’s convoluted form of government, city and parish, was not meant to be top-down in authority. It was meant to be leadership shared, with all the messiness that free and open government entails. That means the mayor-president and the councils ought to cooperate when they can agree and push back when they can’t. Do they? Not often enough. Some council members seem to serve at the will of the mayor-president, not the people. Why hold a position if you won’t exercise its authority?
We were not surprised when citizens erupted in protest last week at the Robicheaux Center, essentially hijacking the mayor’s “town hall” meeting for 30 minutes while decrying his unilateral decision to close four recreation centers on Lafayette’s mostly African American north side. They said they had been prevented from speaking at recent council meetings and they wanted him to know what it is like to be silenced. So there.
All around Lafayette, citizens are seeing the results of what is oftentimes one-man rule, with community centers, Lafayette Science Museum, the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Acadiana Nature Center and three senior centers closed or essentially closed due to crippling cutbacks and layoffs.
Guillory, a political novice, needs all the help these councils — they include many experienced leaders — can lend him. That he does not seek collaboration or advice doesn’t mean he doesn’t need it.
This turbulent year posed particularly big challenges for all three of south Louisiana's urban centers. Guillory has struggled to lead effectively.
With tax collections sinking due to the pandemic, Guillory should not be faulted for trying to keep a lid on public spending. But he’s got to appreciate the public’s needs, as well, during a remarkable time.
With the budget process continuing — the fiscal year ends Oct. 31 — this would be a perfect week for a political reboot in Lafayette, with Guillory and the councils exercising their respective roles to their community’s benefit.