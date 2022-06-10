With the opening of a real-time data center for property crimes, the Sheriff’s Office in East Baton Rouge Parish joins in the nationwide effort to deploy and use technology to make our streets safer.
The intelligence that flows from the center to deputies in the field has helped to solve murders, rapes, kidnappings and other crimes. For obvious reasons: Quite often there is no easy distinction between property crimes and more violent incidents, as the perpetrators are typically those committing serial offenses.
Data can be the key to tracking and apprehending violators sooner.
''This level of information integration will be invaluable to preventing and solving crimes in our community,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.
He’s right, and the deploying of surveillance cameras, license-plate readers and other inputs is vital in Baton Rouge — where crime is up, as it is in most cities in America.
Surveillance cameras are, of course, a common protection for businesses and homes. As in New Orleans, Gautreaux’s department has a program where businesses can voluntarily register their security cameras with the department under the agreement that they'll assist law enforcement should their cameras pick up footage relevant to an ongoing investigation. More businesses should participate.
Baton Rouge Police Department's share of federal coronavirus relief funds is being invested in upgrades to the city's real-time crime center, surveillance cameras and license-plate readers. Chief Murphy Paul told the Press Club of Baton Rouge that data drives decisions on deployments, even to the point where officers hold community walks to engage with the community.
We do not share the concerns of privacy advocates that more extensive use of surveillance and the data generated by the devices will make this country akin to communist-ruled China, where political surveillance is allowing a one-party government to suppress dissent.
In Baton Rouge, as elsewhere, law enforcement is aware of the need for protections against abuse of data.
Maj. Willie Stewart of EBRSO, noted the privacy safeguards in place to prevent deputies from abusing their power: The data the complex collects will strictly be available to sheriff's deputies, who can access the information for "law enforcement purposes only." There are a limited number of users and the sheriff’s office has the ability to audit the use of information.
This is not the surveillance of George Orwell’s famous novel “1984” and Big Brother watching every move of his subjects, even in their homes and private lives.
While privacy concerns have their place in America, the commonest use of surveillance and crime data is much more mundane.
Earlier this month, Central police in suburban Baton Rouge arrested a man they said was involved in a previous fatal hit-and-run, after detectives used plate readers to place his truck near the scene of the crash. Central resident Juan Carlos Ramirez, 56, now faces counts of negligent homicide and hit-and-run in the March 11 crash, which left 38-year-old Ryan Russell dead.
Lauren Darden, principal of the Gardere Community Christian School, told The Advocate of the installation of security cameras in March after several of the school's windows were smashed by vandals. Both parents and staff feel safer knowing the equipment is there, she said.
Funding for the cameras was provided by Project NOLA, a nonprofit that places subsidized high-definition crime cameras, gunshot detectors and license plate readers in areas suffering from higher crime rates.
“It was a way to help the community,” Darden said. “Having cameras there provides that reassurance while also supporting our campus and protecting our students.”
For every academic discussion of privacy concerns, we see a hundred law-abiding families grateful for the use of technology to make their communities safer.