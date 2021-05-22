In a time when Democrats and Republicans can’t seem to get along, James Carville and Mary Matalin seem like a relic from the horse and buggy era.
The Democratic and Republican political consultants famously fell for each other and married and lived happily ever after in a century-old, 8,200-square-foot mansion on Palmer Avenue in New Orleans.
The power couple raised two daughters Uptown and hosted events supporting political candidates and nonprofits. He is famously and conspicuously a Louisiana native, and while she is from Illinois, she has approached her new hometown with the pride and passion of a local.
So it was a bit jarring to learn that the Carville-Matalin clan has sold off their home of 13 years and they’re fetching up in Mississippi.
Not to worry, Carville explained to our reporter Tyler Bridges from his new digs in Bay St. Louis.
“We’ll have a permanent place in the city of New Orleans," Carville said. "We’re as deep in the city of New Orleans as the Mississippi mud. We were New Orleans, we are New Orleans and will be New Orleans for the rest of our days.”
“Right now, I’m homeless in New Orleans,” Carville said. “That will change in a month or so."
Prospects are dim that we’ll see any harmony between Democrats and Republicans in Washington. It’s good to know that America’s most famous bipartisan couple can still agree that New Orleans is a great place to live.