Talking about the world’s demand-driven shift from polluting fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy, Gov. John Bel Edwards has called on Louisianans not to wax nostalgic for the state's longtime economic driver but to “embrace the transition.”
When it comes to offshore wind energy — now booming in places like the Northeast and likely coming soon to the Gulf of Mexico — we’re encouraged that some locals are way ahead of him.
They include LM Wind Power at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, which designs and tests massive blades for wind farms around the globe.
And they include a half dozen Louisiana companies, all with roots in offshore oil and gas, that sent designers, engineers, ship operators and marine welders to help build the nation’s first offshore wind farm off Rhode Island. Turns out that that erecting giant structures in water is a transferable skill.
“We needed guys with experience, and you’ve got them down there,” Bryan Wilson, who manages the Block Island Wind Farm, told reporter Tristan Baurick.
It may not be long before there’ll be similar opportunities much closer to home. While wind development in the Gulf was once seen as unlikely, industrial advances — including ideas on how to manage hurricanes — now make it a prime location for offshore wind. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory recently said that the wind from the Gulf could generate twice the energy needs of all five bordering states. The first federal lease sale is expected by 2025, and is already generating interest from big international players.
The story that Baurick told in his recent series “Winds of Change” is one of optimism, ingenuity, and the kind of resilience that demands recognizing future opportunities — and letting go, at least to some extent, of the past. Oil and gas remain vital in Louisiana and the world will need fossil fuels for decades to come, but job loss is already happening and will surely continue as efforts to fight climate change accelerate a shift toward renewable energy.
Whether the market is driving government behavior or vice versa, the political winds are blowing in the same direction.
On the Democratic side, both the Biden and Edwards administrations are pushing to get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
While the debate over shifting to climate-friendly energy is often divisive, some Louisiana Republicans see wind in the state’s business future.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and a bipartisan group of colleagues have proposed amending the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, or GOMESA, to dedicate some revenue from offshore wind production to coastal restoration, just as the law does now for oil and gas royalties. And freshman state Rep. Joe Orgeron’s family business in Galliano, which once shipped supplies for oil rigs, is now all-in on wind.
“All of us that have been in oil and gas, we all need to look at switching to wind, because the question of ‘if’ or ‘when’ wind will happen has long since passed and gone,” he said. “Wind development is happening all up and down the East Coast, and it’s only a matter of time before we have turbines in the Gulf, spinning in our own backyard.”
To hear the governor tell it, the development of a local wind industry is a double win, for the environment and also for economy.
“I want the Gulf and Louisiana to remain essential to our country’s energy story while also doing our part to avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” he said earlier this year.
We don’t see how anyone could argue that with that.