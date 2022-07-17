In all the talk about abortion, it infuriates me that the father is never mentioned.
The Supreme Court has determined that the state may make medical decisions for a woman and force her to bear a child.
Well then, let the state also identify the father, by means of DNA testing if necessary, and force him to carry some of the burden. Let him put his education or his livelihood on hold, share in the financial and emotional expense of raising a child — food, shelter, clothing, medical care, child care, child rearing.
Some few may discover the joy of it, but I fear for the unwanted children and their parents.
I’m not sure what the remedy is for those couples who together have determined that they cannot provide for the child. But Big Brother has spoken; he wants to be in charge of family decisions. Now let him get out there and round up the absentee fathers and force them to provide for their children, and let him support the families who need it.
ANNE MAVERICK
organist
Baton Rouge