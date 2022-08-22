World War II veteran Harris Meylian, 92, right, talks to fellow veteran Hartwell Champagne, 87, center, Korea veteran and World War II veteran Jim Bollich, left, while waiting to board a plane Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, to fly to Washington, D.C. as part of the Honor Flight Network at Lafayette Regional Airport in Lafayette, La. The veterans will visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and Sacrifices of themselves and their friends.