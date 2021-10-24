Through succession plans recently revealed to the public, Gayle Benson made it clear she wants the New Orleans Saints to call Louisiana home long after she’s gone.
The question now is whether state, which owns the iconic building where the team plays its home games, will do what it takes to keep the Saints around until at least 2055.
That the matter is up in the air owes to the State Bond Commission, a group of statewide elected officials, legislative leaders and gubernatorial appointees that must approve the issuance of debt for political subdivisions such as the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District.
Long story relatively short: Gov. John Bel Edwards and his allies say the complex financial deal to complete renovations at the Caesars Superdome hinges on the commission forgiving debt owed by the LSED to the state by the end of the year. That would allow the LSED to commit $63 million toward the third and fourth phases of reconstruction and get the work started in early 2022, in time to complete the $450 million upgrade before New Orleans is set to host the 2025 Super Bowl. And that in turn would position the team to sign a new lease that, with extensions, would keep the Saints around another 30 years.
As lagniappe, Edwards’ commissioner of administration Jay Dardenne said at the monthly bond commission meeting Thursday, there’s Benson’s stated intention that proceeds from the sale of the team after her death be put into a trust worth billions of dollars, to benefit the citizens of Louisiana.
“All of that is predicated on this process following through,” Dardenne said.
And yet some commission members haven’t yet climbed on board. They quibble over the state’s financial relationship with LSED, and suggest the money could instead come from other sources, such as the state surplus or capital outlay. Dardenne countered Thursday that waiting for the Legislature to act during its spring session would blow the 2025 deadline.
They also cite tired parochial reservations about supporting a major project in New Orleans, as if the team’s presence and the economic activity generated by the domed stadium don’t benefit all of Louisiana.
State Rep. Stuart Bishop, a Lafayette Republican, suggested during the meeting that residents would prefer roads and water to luxury suites. And Senate President Page Cortez, also R-Lafayette, said he wants a deal but raised concerns over forgiving the debt.
Dardenne had a ready response to such concerns: He said the bond commission could act now and allow the work to get started, and the Legislature could swap out the funding come spring. He said he’s not sure why lawmakers would want to, though, since under the governor’s plan the Legislature could put that money into their own districts instead.
One positive note Thursday was that Republican Treasurer John Schroder echoed the Democratic governor’s urgency, even though he said the “debt commute” funding wasn’t his first choice. That suggests the whole matter won’t break down along party lines, which has happened too much on the commission lately.
“It’s decision time,” said Schroder, who chairs the bond commission. The dome’s managers “need to be able to plan. We need to give them an answer.”
“We ought to be supporting the economic engines that drive money to this state,” he said.
He’s right. With so much on the line, we urge commission members to quit dawdling and get the deal done.