Tom Dempsey isn’t likely to be in the National Football League’s Hall of Fame, but he’s in the Who Dat Hall of Fame forever.
A young New Orleans Saints kicker, Dempsey was sent into a Saints-Detroit Lions game in November 1970 to pull out a win as the Lions were beating our team, 17-16, with only two seconds to go. The kick went up. It was good. The Saints won. The crowd in the stadium went wild. The cheers of fans across New Orleans and Louisiana could be heard.
Dempsey’s successful 63-yard field goal beat the 56-yard field goal record set 17 years earlier in 1953. Dempsey’s record stood until it was broken — by one yard — in 2013, 43 years later. Dempsey’s high-flying kick made it seem as though the Saints had won the Super Bowl.
Dempsey won the hearts of Saints fans with that improbable kick and an unlikely win. The Saints finished the season with a miserable 2-win record. Dempsey went on to much fame and notice, spending the rest of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Rams, the Houston Oilers and the Buffalo Bills after being cut by the Saints in 1971 when he missed a series of much shorter kicks during the preseason.
Dempsey wore Eagles, Rams, Oilers and Bills uniforms, but people here only saw him in black and gold for the rest of his life. He had been staying in Lambeth House and, on March 25, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and his condition worsened in subsequent days.
"The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time,” New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement shortly after the news of Dempsey’s death. “Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations. … He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family."
He was without his family as he passed, like so many who suffer the final claw of this nasty virus. Dempsey was in our hearts from the day of The Kick and since. We enjoyed hearing updates from and about him in recent decades. But Dempsey didn’t die alone. The Who Dat Nation wraps their collective arms around him and his family, and we thank Dempsey for deciding to choose New Orleans and Louisiana as his home and being one of us.