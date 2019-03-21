More than lemonade stands, questions facing business creation
One of the happy rites of spring is warmer weather, particularly in Louisiana compared to our neighbors up north, and what suits that better than lemonade?
Lemonade Day Louisiana is one of the ways that young people can be taught the pleasures — and the tasks — involved in starting a little business.
We are familiar with it in part because one of The Advocate’s owners, John Georges, is a founder of the spring tradition with a Baton Rouge entrepreneur, Todd Graves of Raising Cane’s. The Raising Cane’s sites are where on Saturday budding entrepreneurs can register for kits to help them launch; the lemonade, or iced tea or whatever, can flow on May 4, when the weather makes it particularly welcome in Louisiana cities and towns.
This has become something of an event, and it was blessed with an official kickoff at the Governor’s Mansion. But it also inspires reflection on the state of entrepreneurship in Louisiana.
Nationally, there has been some handwringing among experts that the rate of creation of new businesses has slowed, but there are different interpretations of the data. The Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City tracks job creation by new businesses and the number of entrepreneurs getting into business by choice.
Louisiana does reasonably well by some of those metrics, but by 2017 data we’re a bit behind our neighbors in Texas and Oklahoma in the percentage of our population that starts a business.
And, if choice is an important criterion, there are probably more stories of folks in Acadiana and other oil-patch parishes who have started businesses because a late 2014 crash in the price of oil, disrupting the energy production employers vital to those regions of the state. In Louisiana, Kauffman reported, there were slightly fewer entrepreneurs by choice than in our neighboring states in 2017.
Nationally, some experts point to the rising costs of health care and thus health insurance as inhibitors to business creation. In Louisiana, that may also be the case, but we are also an economy where a significant part of our employment base is in big petrochemical industries, directly or indirectly. That does not necessarily mean that small businesses cannot be created to serve larger ones in the market, nor that innovations like those promoted by business organizations like Greater New Orleans Inc. and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber don’t have a chance.
In Louisiana as in many other states, the percentage of entrepreneurs in the population is low, 0.31 percent for us. That means that the entrepreneur’s bug is relatively rare. Perhaps the lemonade stand down the street won’t spawn the next Bill Gates, or for that matter Todd Graves, but it’s worth a shot.