In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Mary Martin, left, holds burning hurricane warning flags set on fire to symbolize the end of the 2017 Atlantic Basin hurricane season Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Key West, Fla. The ceremony came after a turbulent 2017 season that included three major hurricanes -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- that pummeled parts of the U.S. and Puerto Rico. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)