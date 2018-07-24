Louisiana residents got some good news recently when weather experts announced a revised forecast for this year’s hurricane season that predicts it will be less active than normal.
That’s no reason for us to let down our guard though, as those of us who live along the Gulf Coast enter the final — and often eventful — leg of this year’s storm season.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and is set to conclude on Nov. 30, reflecting the period each year when meteorologists believe that storm formation is most likely to occur.
Earlier this year, experts at Colorado State University predicted 14 total named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes this season. Recently, CSU’s weather-watchers updated their analysis, forecasting only 11 named storms, four hurricanes and one major hurricane of Category 3 or higher intensity threatening the United States this year. A pattern of cooler-than-average water temperatures in parts of the Atlantic is helping to moderate the season, and increased wind shear in the Atlantic could help, too.
Weather forecasting is an iffy business, and even in a less active hurricane season, all it takes is one storm rolling ashore in Louisiana to do serious damage. The Great Flood of 2016, which devastated many homes and businesses in the greater Baton Rouge area, was caused by an unnamed storm system. That tragedy was powerful proof that even unnamed storms can be very destructive.
Those realities underscore how important it is for area residents to remain vigilant this hurricane season. Stocking up on storm supplies and having an evacuation plan in place are critical for those of us who live in south Louisiana.
We hope that predictions hold true and that 2018 turns out to be a relatively uneventful period for hurricanes. But we won’t really be able to know if we’ve dodged Mother Nature’s bullet until Thanksgiving approaches. In the meantime, preparation is key.