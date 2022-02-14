We have no problem with leaders of the Legislature being political partisans. After all, that’s what voters sent to Baton Rouge, and members of House and Senate chambers elevated them into those roles.
But there’s a limit, including the duty to serve the institution faithfully without undue favor to one’s own side.
By that standard, Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder flunk the moral responsibility of leadership.
Worse, Cortez's team on redistricting actively misled senators and representatives about their deal to bring in a national law firm for behind-the-scenes advice — and agreed to pay the firm, including a former national GOP operative, handsomely from public money.
Schexnayder, of Gonzales, and Cortez, of Lafayette, hired the law firm, BakerHostetler, in December to "provide the Senate and House with redistricting advice," according to an engagement letter obtained by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune through a public records request.
The firm will be paid $10,000 per month for redistricting advice and $60,000 per month should litigation ensue, according to the letter.
During a debate on the Senate floor Tuesday, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, revealed that she had spoken with an attorney from BakerHostetler about whether her congressional redistricting plan complied with the federal Voting Rights Act. She identified the attorney as Kate McKnight, an elections specialist at the firm. Her pay rate is $670 per hour.
Challenged by state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, Hewitt — and later Cortez, too — prevaricated over who was paying the hitherto behind-the-scenes expert. Who are those lawyers working for?
As Peterson correctly noted, if the taxpayer via the Senate is paying lawyers, every senator ought to be able to consult with them.
After the floor exchange with Peterson, which made Hewitt look either ill-informed or dodgy or both, Cortez confirmed that a law firm had been hired. He assured lawmakers that when information "becomes available" from the law firm, "it would be made available to all members of the Senate."
Cortez added that "there has been zero public money spent on the law firm."
Then how do the lawyers get paid? Bitcoin? Jambalaya lunches?
And how much legal advice has so far been given? And how much is under wraps in the Senate president’s office? And how many insiders in the House also got the BakerHostetler magic phone number, but their information was not shared with regular House members?
Hewitt and Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley are the Republican chairs of the redistricting committees. Do they not have a responsibility to their committees' members to offer taxpayer-acquired information to them regardless of party?
Again, we have no problem with legislative leaders being also party strategists, as that’s the reality in every legislative body in the United States. And there are plenty of outside attorneys kibitzing from the sidelines, from civil rights groups to political party folks on one side or the other. A law firm paid from a party fund or campaign account might slide by in this situation.
After all, this is a high-stakes political game that draws new maps for districts for such as U.S. Congress — and members of the state Senate.
Whenever Cortez and other leaders come clean on who’s paying the tab, then they ought to ask themselves if they have been playing fair in what is a high-stakes political game.
We expect a higher standard when the taxpayer appears to be on the hook for $10,000 a month, and much more later, quite likely.