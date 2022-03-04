If Mardi Gras festivities brought joy back to New Orleans’ streets after two long years under the cloud of COVID-19, then Ash Wednesday gave the city still more to cheer: The end of the indoor mask mandate, at least for now and — we fervently hope — for good.
While Gov. John Bel Edwards dropped the statewide mask mandate in the fall, Mayor LaToya Cantrell had insisted that the mandate and other safety precautions were necessary because New Orleans is the epicenter of Mardi Gras activity, and hundreds of thousands of visitors come to enjoy parades and indoor gatherings.
But Wednesday, New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said the city is ready to turn the page.
"The threat from these events has now significantly lessened as we enter into Lent and leave Carnival behind," she said.
The announcement was widely expected. The Centers for Disease Control recently issued new, laxer guidance for communities that, like New Orleans, have low or medium COVID-19 community spread. And Cantrell herself caused a stir by being photographed sans mask at her own Carnival ball, raising questions over just how widely the mandate was being observed in the first place.
But if the change is a nod to a political moment in which mask mandates are on the wane, it’s also a sign of a job well done by a city that saw a Mardi Gras-fueled spike in cases and tragic deaths in 2020, but then took needed steps, several times over, to limit spread.
The business of warding off a virus that has killed nearly a million Americans, though, is not entirely finished. While Mardi Gras visitors have come and gone, COVID-19 is still with us, in New Orleans and across the state.
In the last couple of weeks, Jefferson Parish has seen more than 1,000 cases; East Baton Rouge had more than 800 cases; Lafayette Parish had more than 700 cases; Orleans had nearly 700 cases and St. Tammany had nearly 500 cases. Though these numbers are lower than earlier in the pandemic, they are too high for us to assume there is little risk.
We’ll soon find out whether Mardi Gras made things worse. In announcing that the indoor mask mandate would be lifted, Avegno described “incredibly risky” activities during Carnival season, and warned that the next three weeks or so will reveal the impact of all the fun. She said it would be “foolish to think we won’t see an increase.”
So mandate or not, there are still things we all can, and should, do. Get vaccinated and boosted, if you haven’t already. Get tested if you’re exposed or symptomatic, or plan to be around someone who’s vulnerable, and isolate in the case of a positive result.
And, just because there’s no more mandate, maybe even consider keeping a mask handy.
“I will likely do so myself in many places," Avegno said. "And we strongly support the right of businesses, schools and other entities to continue to mask and require masks in their own individual sectors.”
Whatever choice individuals make, we should all remember that we reached this happy occasion because enough of us put in the hard work of stemming the spread.
We can do it again if we have to — but let’s do everything in our power to make sure we don’t.