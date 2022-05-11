Just in time for his Big 3-0 on May 13, native New Orleanian Tyrann Mathieu got an early gift: He's coming home.
After a successful NFL draft, the Saints signed the free agent safety to a three-year, $30 million contract. So come fall, the former St. Augustine High School and LSU standout will be playing for the people who knew him when.
Mathieu’s journey from New Orleans to Baton Rouge and beyond has had its detours. He was projected to be a first-round draft pick, but his star dimmed after he failed multiple drug tests at LSU. His addiction led to prison time and almost derailed his professional football career. Instead, his story has become one of hard-won redemption.
Since he was selected in the third round of the 2013 draft, Mathieu has played for the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, but he never fully left Louisiana behind. In 2019, he donated $1 million to help fund an LSU players lounge, and started a scholarship fund. The following year he paid for the funeral of a 9-year-old victim of gun violence who lived in his 7th Ward childhood neighborhood. He said recently that he's ready to embrace being a role model to young fans.
“More of us can make something out of ourselves,” he said. “We don’t have to be professional athletes. There’s a spot and a place in this world for all of us. I’m hoping to get that through to the kids.”
As a free agent, he was a hot commodity. There was enough excitement over the chance that Mathieu would go to Philadelphia that Eagles fans posted their displeasure when the Saints deal came through.
With Marcus Williams off to Baltimore and Malcolm Jenkins retiring, the Saints needed a dynamo like Mathieu on defense. In 120 pro games, he’s had 610 tackles, 26 interceptions and 10 sacks. He was named a Pro Bowler three times. He’s been on The Associated Press all-pro first team three times.
It's been to great to follow his career around the league, but imagine how much more fun it'll be to watch him Sundays at the Dome.
So welcome home, Honey Badger. And happy birthday to you.