Gonzales' John Russell III, 9, wears an Army helmet he got at the National World War II Museum, as he plants one of the 11,000 U.S. flags in a 'Garden of Flags' representing Louisiana's fallen military service members since the Revolutionary War, after a Memorial Day program at the State Capitol.He's the son of U.S. Army Spc. John Russell, Jr., a veteran who served in Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War.