While the debate is focused in Baton Rouge, a pending decision about a tax exemption for a new half-billion-dollar industrial project has statewide implications.
The good news is that under new rules for the state industrial tax exemption — the work of Gov. John Bel Edwards — local governments and school boards will get revenue from the beginning of big industrial expansions, rather than waiting a decade.
The new rules also require that local governments approve the exemptions, which is also an improvement from the old procedure, when the state made unilateral decisions about local tax collections.
In the case of a big expansion proposed for the ExxonMobil complex in Baton Rouge, that means three agencies — the city-parish government, the school system and the sheriff’s office — need to sign off on the exemptions.
Baton Rouge is in competition for a big slice, at least $500 million initially, of a $20 billion investment in the Gulf Coast by ExxonMobil. The company is diplomatically avoiding saying that loss of the exemption on local taxes will pull the plug on the project. Yet the polyolefins plant expansion is clearly a major investment that can go elsewhere, like Texas, unless Louisiana shows that the new rules for exemptions are reliable and predictable.
The old rules for the industrial tax exemptions were almost always a blank check for businesses, with a state board giving away local governments’ tax revenues for 10 years on new construction. Under Edwards’ leadership, 20 percent of the new projects' value goes on the tax rolls right away, with 80 percent as a tax break for a decade.
That’s a far better deal for local governments, paying up front for schools, roads, libraries and other vital services. The companies are also pledged to job creation and retention in a way that the old rules simply waved through.
The ExxonMobil exemption is something of a test case that could shape development up and down the Mississippi River industrial complex. It’s a textbook example of a competitive project that could be poached by Texas, with the failure of the local tax exemption blamed for the loss. We don’t want to see that happen: While Louisiana’s capital-intensive industries do not hire as many workers as, say, an auto assembly plant, the permanent jobs they do provide are good-paying and long-lasting.
Good corporate citizens like ExxonMobil, the No. 1 property tax payer in East Baton Rouge Parish, deserve support from local governments who previously weren’t charged with making economic development decisions. Those require long-term thinking and concern for the state’s reputation as being friendly to business. This is a time of transition for school boards and city councils, as well as for companies now having to justify their tax breaks in terms of investment and job creation.
We believe the ExxonMobil project — not yet a sure thing, but promising — would be a wise investment for the long term, and we urge local governments to support the exemption.